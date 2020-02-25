‘The Walking Dead’: Showrunner Responds To Fans Backlash Over Episode That Was Too Dark

The season return of 'The Walking Dead' featured dark scenes as a group tried to escape from walkers in a cave.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to NME, many fans of The Walking Dead are making the same complaint that fans of Game of Thrones made about the Battle of Winterfell. The Season 10 return of the hit zombie apocalypse series featured an escape from a cave and viewers are complaining that the episode was too dark and they couldn’t really see what was going on.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Battle of Winterfell featured in the final season of HBO’s hit epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Filmed over many weeks and at night, a lot of the details included in the massive battle were lost when the episode aired and fans couldn’t see what was going on because of the low lighting during the episode.

At the time the network came under a lot of criticism for the dark episode and it appears that AMC is suffering the same fate after Episode 9 aired on Sunday night. Viewers spoke out on social media about how hard it was to see what exactly was going on during what was meant to be a dramatic escape for a large group of survivors from a cave system riddled with walkers.

The series showrunner has since responded to the backlash. Speaking to Business Insider, Angela Kang defended the choice to have low lighting in many of the scenes during Episode 9.

“We do consider darkness when we go through lighting on set or the final color process on the episode before it airs,” Kang said via email to the outlet.

“Our [director of photography] conducted camera tests on the caves and our post-production team (in conjunction with the DP) created test looks for the final color/darkness levels. I reviewed both and hope/believe we came to a good balance of darkness and visibility.”

Kang also noted that this is not the first time that AMC has received complaints from fans regarding the darkness of episodes of The Walking Dead.

“We have received occasional complaints throughout the years that certain scenes are too dark for some people, but I swear we’re not trying to make anything too dark to enjoy!”

While the latest episode may have been deemed too dark to see for many viewers, the next episode is not likely to suffer the same fate as the group has now escaped from the underground tunnels.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 1.