Kara Del Toro Looks Like A Glowing Goddess In Sultry New Instagram Pic

Kara Del Toro shared a stunning new photo with her 1.3 million followers on Instagram earlier today. The blond bombshell advertised Bali Body makeup while her flawless skin glistened in the sun.

Kara didn’t indicate where the photo was taken, but it appeared to be somewhere tropical as a few palm trees were visible in the background of her photo. A verdant lawn stretched out behind her, surrounded by a perimeter of perfectly-trimmed hedges. She stood near what appeared to be an outdoor fire pit with a roof erected over the top of it.

The gorgeous model wore a satin bra with demi cups and a floral pattern. Her breasts almost spilled out of the bra, and Kara gave her fans a fantastic view of her plunging cleavage.

To accessorize her look, Kara opted for a simple pair of gold hoop earrings. She swept her luscious blond locks over her right shoulder, where they cascaded down her body. As for her makeup, Kara rocked a full face with the Bali Body highlight serving as the main attraction. Swept across her cheekbones, Kara’s skin shone brightly and shimmered in the sunlight. She also brushed a light brown shade of eyeshadow across her lids and dabbed some onto her waterline as well. The hottie completed the look with a shade of pink lipstick on her parted lips. She made a sultry expression at the camera.

Within three hours of going live, Kara’s post earned over 23,000 likes and greater than 200 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to praise her beauty and compliment her beauty. They remarked how gorgeous and dewy her complexion looked, thanks to the makeup. A couple of people were curious about where she had purchased her bra.

“Can’t take my eyes off you You look beautiful,” wrote one admirer, inserting fire and smiling emoji into their remark.

“You really don’t need that cause you have a certain glow or aura already beautiful,” gushed another user.

“Gorgoeus [sic] and beautiful kara have a nice day,” a third person chimed in.

“Kara, beautiful, you don’t need to wear anything to shine,” raved a fourth fan, adding a string of adoring emoji to their comment.

