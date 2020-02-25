‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Discusses His And Katie Maloney’s ‘Paper’ Wedding In Las Vegas

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney held a second wedding in July of last year.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney officially became man and wife last July in Las Vegas as cameras rolled for the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

During an interview with Page Six on February 25, the couple opened up about their “technicality wedding” in Sin City while looking back on their first wedding, which took place in Northern California in August 2016 and was filmed for a scene of the Bravo reality series that aired in February of the following year.

“Listen, our [first] wedding was perfect,” Schwartz said. “That was my dream wedding I never knew I wanted. I didn’t know I wanted a wedding in the woods with a woodsy, elegant theme. But now that it happened, I did and I wouldn’t change it for the world. It was very sacred, probably the happiest day of my life. ”

As for his and Maloney’s second wedding in Las Vegas wedding, Schwartz told the outlet that the ceremony was “special in a different way” before declaring the nuptials as his “paper ceremony” with Maloney. He then said that in a weird way, his Sin City wedding was “a dream come true” and something that he had always fantasized about.

According to Maloney, she began dreaming of a Las Vegas wedding after traveling to Caesar’s Palace as a child. As she explained, she always felt that Las Vegas was such a fancy place and told her mother that she wanted to get married on the lawn of the hotel when she was about 12-years-old. Several years later, that is exactly where she and Schwartz made their marriage official.

“I got both of my dream weddings,” she gushed.

Looking back on his wedding in Las Vegas with Maloney, Schwartz said that the best part of their second big day was the people who officiated their nuptials, as well as the people who came to Las Vegas to celebrate with them at the stunning venue where they all stayed for several days.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maloney appeared on last week’s episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala… With Randall, and during the show, she opened up about how marriage changes a relationship. As Vanderpump Rules fans may have heard, Maloney compared marriage to an iPhone update, explaining that while the people involved are still the same, certain bugs have gotten worked out and there’s an ability within the system to do new things.