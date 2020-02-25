‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Looks Smoking Hot In Black Lingerie For Double Photo Update

Brennah Black took to Instagram today to share a sexy photo of herself clad in lacy black lingerie. As those who follow the blond haired beauty on social media are well aware, Black has been posing in some scandalous outfits as of late and she’s also been posing for a bunch of up-close and personal shots as well. The latest addition to her account showed the model sizzling in some revealing black lingerie in a double photo update.

In the first image in the deck, the model sat in a chair in a dimly-lit room. Just behind her was a multi-colored curtain that included pink, blue, and purple. Black left little to the imagination in a lacy black top that featured a criss-cross in the front, showing off her cleavage and sculpted arms. The scandalous outfit hit on her hips and showcased her sculpted stems as well.

In the stunning shot, the model wore her long, blond locks down and straight, parting it in the middle of her head. She also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, mascara, and lipgloss. The second image in the deck was similar to the first, showing the Playboy model in the same exact outfit only that time, she leaned her head on her hand. In the caption of the update, she shared a motivational quote and a single blue heart emoji.

In just a short time, the photos have earned Black a ton of attention from her fans, racking up an impressive amount of likes with 5,000 in addition to over 180-plus comments. Some social media users took to the photo to let her know that she looks beautiful while many more raved over her flawless figure. A few more just dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

“Becoming my new favorite,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Truth! Looking ever so divine and sexy Brennah,” a second follower added.

“One of the coolest quotes and obviously the snap as well,” one more chimed in, adding a few flower and smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

Yesterday, the Houston native sizzled in another scandalous photo, that time one that showed her getting wet and wild. As The Inquisitr shared, Black posed in the pool in a series of new photos, wearing her hair soaking wet along with a beautiful application of makeup. In the caption, she shared another motivational quote with her followers and it earned her a ton of attention.