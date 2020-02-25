‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Chelsea Makes Plans

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, February 26 reveal questions for Adam as he does the unthinkable — offer to help his family. Plus, Chelsea finds herself considering returning to her first love.

Everybody questions Adam’s (Mark Grossman) motives for trying to step in at Newman Enterprises, according to SheKnows Soaps. Even Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wonders what Adan’s ultimate goal is in taking over as Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recovers. However, she’s willing to support her fiance no matter what his motivations for helming the family business are.

Of course, both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) are less accommodating of Adam. They both realize that there’s a good chance that Adam’s sudden desire to step up for the Newman family is based on ulterior motives. Nick is so concerned that he even offers to do some of the work that Victor has taken on in Victoria’s absence. One thing is sure, though, Victoria would be furious if she found out that her father allowed Adam to step up and take the reigns at Newman while she was in the hospital fighting for her life. Victoria would feel Victor trusting Adam is the ultimate betrayal, especially considering it wasn’t that long ago that he promised to get Dark Horse back up and running.

Meanwhile, Chelsea looks to the future. She misses designing clothes and fashion. Now that Chelsea has sold her shares in The Grand Phoenix to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), she’s ready to go back to doing what she loves. It’s possible that Phyllis did Chelsea a favor with the blackmail because it’s forcing her to consider a new avenue. Chelsea has even started sketching again. However, she needs her partner back too. Chelsea lets Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) know what she’s thinking, and Chloe seems willing to take the leap also. It may not end up being Chelsea 2.0, but they’ve shown they have what it takes to create a fashion brand that sells. Of course, Chelsea might have used up all her credibility with Fenmore’s and Lauren (Tracey Bregman), but perhaps others would take a chance on her.

Speaking of the future, Adam and Chelsea make plans for their wedding, and Adam has some big ideas that he hopes to include Connor (Judah Mackey) in as well. They’re considering tying the knot again in the spring, so hopefully, Adam and Chelsea make it that far without anything coming between them and breaking up their family.