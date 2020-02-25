Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Chiseled Quads In Skintight Ripped Jeans For New Instagram Photo

Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez likely sent some hearts aflutter among her Instagram followers on Tuesday when uploaded a photo of herself in which she rocked some skintight jeans. The fitted pants showed off the model’s chiseled quads thanks to a couple of strategically placed rips. She paired the jeans with a loose-fitting light brown button-up shirt that she tucked into her pants, She also sported heavy duty black and brown combats boots. Savannah wore her hair down as she posed in front of her mirror for the selfie and appeared to wear subtle, natural-looking makeup to accentuate her beauty.

Written in Dutch, Savannah’s caption asked her followers if they had already listened to her guest appearance on the Men’s Health podcast. She revealed that they discussed her views about fitness and Belgian attitudes toward sports in general. She ended the caption by telling her fans that the episode is currently available on Spotify and is called “Savannah Prez: Better Faster Stronger!”

In the second photo of the post, Savannah was pictured seated at a table with a pair of headphones on and it looked like this was taken on the day that the podcast was recorded.

In the comments, fans showered the brown-haired beauty with effusive praise with many focusing on complimenting her lower body.

“Omg so amazingly stunning. Those insane legs,” one person wrote.

“Best legs I’ve seen so far,” another added.

“Quads and calves for daze,” a third commenter remarked.

And one fan seemed so overcome with admiration for the model that they packed their comment with lots of expressive adjectives.

“Wow, oh wow, you are so amazing and perfect and gorgeous and magnificent and beautiful,” they gushed.

This is hardly the first time that Savannah has shown off her quads on her Instagram page.

In a previous post, she displayed the huge change that her body has gone through over the years thanks to her dedication to fitness. In the “before” photo, she wore a bikini and her hips and thighs looked much smaller. Her face was also a lot fuller and her hair was shorter.

In the video of her current figure, she flaunted her famous quads and sculpted midsection while rocking a pink sports bra and navy blue briefs.

“Hard work is what I preach to you guys all the time and it’s what I believe is necessary in order to get the results you’ve always wanted,” she wrote in the caption.

The post has been liked over 30,000 likes since it was posted six days ago.