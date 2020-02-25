‘The Walking Dead’: Danai Gurira Opens Up About Her Final Days On Set

Danai Gurira plays fan-favorite, Michonne, on 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Walking Dead actor, Danai Gurira, reveals what it was like on the set of the hit zombie apocalypse drama series during her last days of filming. The actor, who is leaving the series at some point in the current season, opened up about what fellow cast members did for her during her final days on set.

“They did a lot of really cool things for me which I didn’t expect,” Gurira explained.

“Norman [Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead] organized this big fireworks display, which was really beautiful, and there was this really cool cake that was basically Michonne’s sword… There was, of course, a lot of pain and saying goodbye and teariness, but it was such a free flow of love and that’s what sticks with me the most.”

Danai is set to leave the hit zombie apocalypse drama series at some point in Season 10. This is due, in part, to a recurring role in the Marvel universe movies as Okoye. In addition, she has also ventured behind the scenes as she joins HBO Max in their adaptation of Americanah where she will act as a writer for the new series.

“With writing, I feel like I’m always going to find the thing I need to find,” Gurira explained about the upcoming writing role.

“But in acting, you need to find it within [the] community, which can pose its own challenge. They’re both exhilarating and excruciating and that’s the beauty of storytelling.”

Gene Page / AMC

Previously, in The Walking Dead, Michonne has last been seen in the midseason finale episode for Season 10. Meeting a newcomer, Virgil (Kevin Carrol). He had been trying to steal a boat from Oceanside but was captured. Michonne, who wanted weapons to use against an antagonistic group called the Whisperers, agreed to accompany him on a return voyage to a fortified island where he and his family had been living. In exchange, Virgil would supply her with the much-needed weapons.

While it is not known yet which Season 10 episode will be the final one for Michonne, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new synopsis for Episode 12 has detailed this character’s trip to a remote island with Virgil.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 1.