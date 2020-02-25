Curvy Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Lacy Pink Lingerie For Gorgeous New Shot

Ashley Alexiss took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of herself clad in some seriously sexy lingerie. The curvy bombshell has been flaunting her gorgeous figure in a number of different outfits over the past few days, including a cheerleading uniform, a wedding dress, and a cropped graphic tee. On Tuesday, she opted to strip down to her undergarments in another smoking hot photo.

In the stunning new shot, she appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The beauty posed against a light pink background, matching her clothing to the backdrop in a lacy one-piece that featured lace and flower detailing throughout. The outfit tied in the middle of her waist and dipped low into her chest, showing off her killer cleavage. The bottoms were just as hot, hitting high on her thigh and showcasing her tanned legs.

Alexiss wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick that matched the color of her lingerie. In the caption of the shot, she tagged popular retailer Fashion Nova while making a joke about happiness and a part of the male anatomy.

The photo has only been live for three short hours, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention, garnering over 17,000 likes and nearly 200 comments. Some social media users took to the comments section to let the curvy beauty know that her body looked on point, while countless others raved over the alluring outfit. A few more dropped a line to applaud Alexiss for being so comfortable in her own skin, while many others had no words and opted to comment with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“Breathtakingly beautiful. I need your work out routine,” one follower raved, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Fire baby!! Unbelievably gorgeous!!” a second Instagram user wrote.

“DARLING YOUR [sic] SIMPLY AN AMAZING GORGEOUS BREATHTAKING BEAUTY Loved your picture have a wonderful night Honey!!” gushed a third follower, including a number of heart and heart-eye emoji in their comment.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the plus-size model sizzled in another sexy outfit, that time one that had her looking like she was ready to walk down the aisle. In the caption of the post, she tagged herself in Philadelphia. She posed front and center in the middle of a church, wearing a gorgeous lace wedding dress. The rare shot earned her a ton of attention from her fans, earning thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.