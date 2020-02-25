‘The Walking Dead’: New Trailer Released For ‘World Beyond’ Spinoff Series

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' will feature the search for the father of two of the characters.

With the approach of the Season 1 premiere for AMC’s latest Walking Dead spinoff series, World Beyond, a new trailer has been released, according to TV Guide. The latest clip gives further details as to why the main group, which consists of teens who have not really seen the outside world since the onset of the zombie apocalypse, would see any reason to traverse the dangerous landscape.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere on April 12 and falls after the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. With that recent announcement, the network also released a clip. However, very little by way of detail regarding the new series was included in that clip. Now, that has changed with the release of the latest trailer.

Already, it is known that this new series will focus on the mysterious CRM organization that has previously featured in The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. While the first two series have given little by way of information regarding this group, World Beyond will be set within this organization. As a result of this, the main characters featured are a younger group that has lived the majority of their lives under the shelter of CRM. Because of this, they have not been allowed to venture outside the community’s boundaries and know little of what has happened to the rest of the world since the outbreak.

Macall Polay / AMC

The latest clip reveals that the group will sneak out of their community. This has come about as a result of the suspicion that the father of sisters, Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour), is in trouble.

“Our dad’s in trouble,” one of the sisters says in the clip. “We know where he is.”

A shot of a map with the initials CRM is then shown. As TV Guide points out, this map is of New York state, giving a good indication of where the group is headed as they venture out into the world that they have been sheltered from for so long. It has already been revealed that CRM is based in Nebraska so it looks like the new series will involve a massive road trip for the new characters.

Viewers can watch the newest trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond below.

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres on AMC on April 12. This new series will be a limited run and span two seasons.