British Beauty Demi Rose Poses In Jaw-Dropping Tiny Pink Bikini For New Instagram Post

British beauty Demi Rose sent hearts racing around the world on Tuesday after posting several revealing photos of herself. The social media sensation took to Instagram to share a series of three bikini shots with her 13.2 million followers.

The 24-year-old model opted for an incredibly tiny swimwear set that comprised a hot-pink bikini top and matching bottoms. The model’s top tied around her neck and barely covered her full-figured chest — leaving an ample amount of cleavage exposed.

The matching swimwear bottoms, which had adjustable strings that the model had tied into bows on the sides of her waist, also helped to display Demi’s world-famous curves. The two-piece bathing suit featured a snakeskin pattern and was designed by an internet fast-fashion brand called Fashion Nova that the model is partnered with, as Demi detailed in the post’s caption.

The British model paired the swimsuit with a matching hot-pink scrunchy that held her long brunette hair into a high-ponytail. Her hair was further styled in large loose waves. Demi accessorized the beach outfit with just one minimalist-styled necklace and long red nails. The model finished the look off by sporting a full face of makeup that featured nude and bronze tones — shades that perfectly complement her tanned complexion.

The model was beaming as she caught the sun’s natural light during what appeared to be golden-hour.

Demi revealed the location of her snapshots as being the world-famous Venice Beach in California. Behind the social media star users could see several palm trees and pedestrians. In the first snapshot, the model was photographed holding up her bicycle. In the second photo, however, the beauty was cuddling a white bunny as she smiled directly into the camera. In the third shot, the model returned to her bicycle, but this time kept her eyes closed as she smiled away from the camera and flaunted her figure once more.

The model’s series was met with instant approval from tens of thousands of fans. The post received more than 160,000 likes in the first hour of going live. Furthermore, over 1,000 fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the stunner’s pictures.

“I’m all for the matching scrunchy,” one user commented.

“Beautiful beyond belief,” a second user wrote.

“Ugh, yes bikes and bunnies. Beautiful,” a third admirer added.

“You look so insanely pretty in this attire of yours,” a fourth fan asserted.

Demi, who is mostly known for being an internet model, recently got even more up-close and personal with her millions of fans by opening up about the loss of her parents and other personal experiences on the latest episode of her podcast PrettyLittleThing, per The Inquisitr.