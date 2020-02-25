California Model Joselyn Cano Wears A Bejeweled Crystal Body Chain Over Skimpy Bikini

American model Joselyn Cano shared a sizzling new photo with her 11.2 million Instagram followers Tuesday, February 25. The model sported some body jewelry and a tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination.

In the latest snapshot, the 28-year-old stunner looked incredibly hot in a light green bikini set. The swimwear’s top featured classic triangle cups that covered her chest and had a plunging neckline that showed an ample amount of cleavage. Lastly, it has tiny strings that tied over her neck and around her back.

Joselyn wore matching bikini bottoms that sat low on her curvy hips. The garment also had tiny strings that tied on the sides, accentuating her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. The model completed her look by wearing a bejeweled crystal body chain over the skimpy two-piece.

In the snap, the bombshell was photographed from her thighs up. She posed with her right hand on her hip, as her other hand touched the window beside her. She looked into the camera with a sultry look on her face.

As for her glamorous makeup look, Joselyn wore a light foundation and sported well-defined brows. She applied black mascara, a hint of pink blush on her cheeks, and pink color on her lips. The brunette wore her long hair loose, parted to the side and styled straight. Her smooth locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulder, grazing her decolletage.

In the caption, Joselyn wrote an inspirational quote about “happiness.” She did not mention anything about her swimsuit. She also did not add a geotag.

The model’s social media followers loved the new update, leaving over 50,000 likes and over a thousand comments in just two hours of being posted. Most of the comments were compliments on Joselyn’s bikini and enviable figure. Some fans didn’t have a lot to say. Instead, they opted to chime in using a trail of emoji.

“Seriously obsessed. So beautiful! That bikini is superb,” one follower commented on the post, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Such beauty, and a great saying,” another admirer echoed.

“That’s right, beautiful! Happiness is a choice. I hope you have a wonderful day with many smiles,” a third social media fan wrote.

“An absolute example of perfect beauty,” a fourth Instagram user added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Joselyn posted another snap to her social media feed. In it, she rocked a revealing mustard-colored maxi dress with floral prints that showed off her perfect figure.