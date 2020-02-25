Bombshell Sierra Skye Expose Major Cleavage In A Tiny Black Crop Top While Sitting In Her Car

Sierra Skye was caught rocking a seriously risque ensemble recently, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

On Tuesday, the bombshell Instagram model delighted her 4.2 million followers with a steamy new photo that brought some serious heat to her feed. The image captured the 24-year-old sitting in the driver’s seat of her car, which boasted a sleek black and gray leather interior. She turned her body toward the passenger seat where the camera was positioned but averted her sultry gaze out the window as she ran her fingers through a few loose locks of her hair.

The social media sensation opted for a more casual look for the day, though the outfit still left plenty of skin well within eyesight. Her look included a skimpy black crop top that cut off just below her chest, leaving her flat midsection and toned abs completely on display. The garment also boasted a plunging neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage. Sierra’s followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

On her lower half, Sierra kept things simple and wore a pair of light wash jeans that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The bottoms appeared to be slightly baggy, but still hugged the babe’s lower half in all of the right ways to define her sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its distressed waistband was pulled up high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

Sierra completed the look with a diamond choker necklace the glistened in the sunlight, as well as a pair of hoop earrings for just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses in a messy bun that sat high on top of her head and opted for a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty stand out.

Fans were quick to show some love to the California cutie’s latest social media appearance. The sizzling snap has earned nearly 28,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to Instagram, and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many showered Sierra in compliments for the jaw-dropping look.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Sierra was “beyond beautiful.”

“I adore you,” commented a third.

“Outfit on point,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Sierra has pushed Instagram’s limits with a skin-baring display. Another recent addition to her feed saw her sitting in bed while wearing a tiny lace thong. That look also proved extremely popular and earned over 175,000 likes.