‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Are Reportedly Worried About Sister Kim Richards’ New Book

Kim Richards is releasing a tell-all next year.

Kyle Richards and her older half-sister, Kathy Hilton, are reportedly concerned about the upcoming tell-all of Kim Richards.

Following the announcement of the upcoming publication, an insider told Life & Style magazine, via Reality Blurb, an insider said the longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and other members of her family, including Kathy and her two daughters, Paris and Nicky Hilton, are “nervous” about the contents of the 2021 release.

“Of course they’re worried she’ll spill too much; even nieces Paris and Nicky Hilton are nervous – as are the Real Housewives,” an insider revealed in the February 24 issue. “Kim has held back for years, but there’s no stopping her now.”

Kim’s upcoming book, The Whole Truth: The Reality of it All, is expected to include details about Kim’s past life as a childhood star, as well as her years-long battle with addiction, and often-strained relationships with sisters Kyle and Kathy. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will likely recall, much of Kim’s addiction issues and family relationship struggles were featured on episodes of the show years ago and after appearing in her final season as a full-time housewife in 2015, Kim was arrested twice.

In a since-deleted description shared by Harper Collins, Kim described herself as being “treated like a whipping post of a sister” and said she’s come to learn that holding onto her secrets has been like holding onto her breath.

While the description would seem to hint that Kim would be opening up about the potential mistreatment she received from her sisters, the removal of said description might be a sign that she’s had a change of heart about exposing their private issues in her book. Reality Blurb also revealed to readers that the release date of Kim’s new book was pushed back from April of this year until February of next year.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Kyle admitted to People magazine that she was caught off-guard when her sister’s upcoming publication was first announced earlier this month.

“I didn’t really know about the book,” Kyle explained. “I mean, she started saying she was working on, you know, something and I didn’t really — I don’t really know a lot about it. All I know is we’re in a good place, so hopefully, we’re going to stay there. …Let’s hope we stay at that! Let’s hope it just stays there. That’s all I keep saying.”