Melissa Riso Is A Smokeshow In Tight Gray Bodysuit & Strappy Brown Heels

Melissa Riso took to her popular Instagram page earlier today to share a sizzling new shot of herself in a sexy gray bodysuit. As those who follow the brunette beauty on social media know, Riso has been digging the bodysuit in recent weeks, sharing a ton of photos of herself rocking a variety of black, white, and gray one-pieces. In the most recent update that was shared on her popular page, the model sizzled in a gray one.

The Northern California native struck a pose in the middle of a doorframe, holding on to the door frame and leaning her head back as her long, dark locks fell toward the ground. She showed off her gorgeous features in a stunning application of makeup that included fierce black eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick while adding a beautiful accessory to the outfit with a pair of small silver earrings as well as a pair of strappy brown heels.

The 33-year-old left little to the imagination in a sexy, gray bodysuit that was high-cut and showcased her toned and tanned stems. The revealing outfit dipped low into her chest, offering a slight view of cleavage and she covered up with a cropped jean jacket. In the caption of the photo, she shared a beautiful quote about life and included a number of hashtags as well.

The post has only been live for a few short hours but its already earning the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 8,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some social media users were quick to comment and rave over her gorgeous figure while countless others couldn’t help but express their feelings with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful you sure and you look so pretty,” one fan gushed, adding a few kissy face emoji.

“You are so absolutely gorgeous and so super sexy and I love it love you always and forever,” another Instagrammer commented.

“Looks like that door frame is worth it then, you seem to be holding on to that pretty tight,” a third follower joked.

As previously mentioned, Riso has been strutting her stuff in a variety of bodysuits and last week, The Inquisitr shared that she slayed in a sexy black one. In that particular social media share, she showed off her rock hard figure in the incredibly high-cut, curve-hugging bodysuit, which also showed off her beautifully toned and tanned stems as well as her defined hip bones. It’s probably only a matter of time before she stuns in another hot one-piece.