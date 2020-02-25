‘Playboy’ Vixen Kindly Myers Shows Plenty Of Sideboob In Barely-There Bikini

Kindly Myers showed off a hefty helping of sideboob in the most recent photo that was shared for her fans on Instagram. Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been killing the swimsuit game, posing in a variety of different bikinis and even a one-piece as well. To go along with what seems to be a swimsuit trend on social media, the blond bombshell sizzled in another revealing bikini in a photo to was shared on her page earlier today.

In the gorgeous new photo, the model appeared on a twisty staircase with a metal railing in what appeared to be a home. She rested each one of her legs on a different step as she looked over her shoulder and posed seductively for the camera. The Playboy smokeshow appeared to be rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter while wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly messy.

She showed off her well-known figure in a skimpy bikini that included a triangle top that offered generous views of sideboob. The bottoms were equally as sexy and showcased her pert derriere. In the caption of the post, she made a joke that after Tuesday, even the calendar goes WTF and in just a few short hours of being live, the post has earned the model a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 20,000 likes in addition to nearly 400 comments.

Some Instagram users took to the photo to let the model know that she looks incredible while many others commented on her witty caption. A few more followers were left speechless, opting to use emoji like flame and hearts rather than real words. Most of the comments were in English but a few social media users dropped a line in Spanish and a few other languages as well.

“Good morning pretty lady. You look very beautiful attractive and elegant. Have a nice day for you,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Love that staircase! You’re pretty hot too,” a second fan added along with a single flame emoji.

“Makes my knees hurt looking at this but God you’re got,” another raved.

As mentioned before, this is not the first time in the past few weeks that Myers has sizzled in swimwear. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell stunned in a floral print bikini that showed off her rock hard body once again. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that she was sweeter than honey and it comes as no shock that it earned her sweet reviews.