‘Playboy’ Vixen Kindly Myers Shows Plenty Of Sideboob In Barely There Bikini

Kindly Myers showed off a hefty helping of sideboob in the most recent photo that was shared for her fans on Instagram. Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been killing the swimsuit game, posing in a variety of different bikinis and even a one-piece as well. To go along with what seems to be a swimsuit trend on social media, the blond bombshell sizzled in another revealing bikini in a photo that was shared on her page earlier today.

In the gorgeous new photo, the model posed on a curved staircase with a metal railing in what appeared to be a home. She rested each one of her legs on a different step as she looked over her shoulder and gazed seductively at the camera. The Playboy smokeshow appeared to be rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter, while wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly messy.

She showed off her well-known figure in a skimpy bikini, including a triangle top that offered generous views of sideboob. The bottoms were equally as sexy and showcased her pert derrière. In the caption of the post, she made a joke that after Tuesday, even the calendar goes WTF.

In just a few short hours of being live, the post has earned the model a ton of attention from her loyal fans, garnering over 20,000 likes in addition to nearly 400 comments. Some Instagram users took to the comments section to let the model know that she looked incredible, while many others commented on her witty caption. A few more followers were left speechless, opting to use emoji like flame and hearts rather than real words. Most of the comments were in English, but a few social media users dropped a line in Spanish and a few other languages as well.

“Good morning pretty lady. You look very beautiful attractive and elegant. Have a nice day for you,” one follower wrote, adding a series of flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Love that staircase! You’re pretty hot too,” a second fan quipped, along with a single flame emoji.

“Makes my knees hurt looking at this but God you’re got,” raved a third follower.

As mentioned before, this is not the first time in the past few weeks that Myers has sizzled in swimwear. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell stunned in a floral print bikini that showed off her rock-hard body. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that she was sweeter than honey. It comes as no shock that the upload earned her sweet reviews.