Ariana Madix Opens Up To Lala Kent And Stassi Schroeder About Her Depression On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Ariana Madix will be seen opening up about her struggles with depression on tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In a sneak peek at the February 25 episode shared by Bravo, Madix is seen sitting down for a chat with her co-stars, Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder, who want to know why Madix doesn’t seem to want to be involved in the happenings of their group of friends.

“I don’t like feeling like one of my dysfunctional family members doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore,” Kent explains, adding that she doesn’t feel Madix enjoys her and their co-stars very much.

Right away, Madix gets defensive and begins to explain that she doesn’t enjoy “most things” very much before noting that her co-stars wouldn’t know that because they don’t spend any time with one another one-on-one. Madix then shockingly admits that she considers driving off the freeway bridge when she goes home at night and declares herself a “Debbie Downer.”

As Kent looks at Madix in disbelief, Schroeder wonders why Madix hasn’t opened up to the two of them about what she’s going through. In response, Madix explains to the women that she doesn’t feel it is a safe situation for her to open up about her mental health struggles.

After a flashback moment shows Madix being dissed as a “wet blanket” by Kent and accused of having a cloud over her by Katie Maloney, Schroeder is seen admitting to her own struggles with depression and anxiety in a cast confessional. Then, as the scene returns to Madix’s outing with her co-star, Kent breaks down and tells Madix that she would hope she would feel comfortable enough to come to her or Schroeder about her concerns.

“Hearing what Ariana has been going through internally breaks my heart because I get it. I’ve been there,” Kent tells the cameras in her own cast confessional. “I had no idea that these were her thoughts or else I would have done something about this.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent broke down to Schroeder during the seventh season of the show following the unexpected loss of her father, Kent Burnningham. Right away, as a second flashback moment showed, Schroeder rushed to Kent side and hugged her tight.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix previously opened up about her depression struggles to Lisa Vanderpump while attempting to get her job back at SUR Restaurant.