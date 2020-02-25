‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Episode 12 Could Be Michonne’s Last Episode

This episode of 'The Walking Dead' will see Michonne and Virgil arriving on the island where his family lives.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to Comic Book, a newly discovered synopsis for Season 10 of The Walking Dead may reveal Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) finale episode.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actor who plays Michonne will be leaving the hit zombie apocalypse series at some point in Season 10. Now, as the final half of the season starts, viewers are wondering when her character’s departure will occur.

Previously, Michonne encountered a new character at Oceanside. Named Virgil (Kevin Carroll), she traveled with him in order to help him return to his family on a remote island in exchange for weapons. However, it seems likely that this new character holds some secrets and the trip may not be as clear cut as first anticipated.

Since her appearance in the midseason finale for Season 10, Michonne has not been seen. The synopsis for the next episode of The Walking Dead does not appear to feature her either. However, a new synopsis for Episode 12 has revealed further details of her story. According to Comic Book, the synopsis is as follows.

“Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons.”

Gene Page / AMC

Along with this, the Writers Guild of America West‘s website, which first listed these details, reveals that Episode 12 is titled “What We Become.”

While this does not disclose any further information from what viewers are already aware of, it does at least let them know that Michonne’s storyline will be touched upon shortly. The series showrunner, Angela Kang, has previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Michonne’s final story arc will reveal much more about this character’s story.

“There is more story for her,” Kang said. “There’s some meaty content with her that will hopefully be cool for the audience.”

In addition, Comic Book believes that more of Michonne’s backstory will be shown in Episode 12 and prior to the character’s departure from The Walking Dead. However, no official news has been given regarding exactly how Michonne will leave the series — whether it will be alive like her boyfriend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) did in Season 9 or whether she will ultimately lose her life. As a result, viewers will just have to continue watching in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 1.