Chloe Saxon Shows Off New Butt Implants In Neon Green Bikini

Kim Kardashian look-a-like Chloe Saxon took to Instagram to post two new snapshots of her new butt implants. The brand new update posted today showed the model taking selfies while rocking a bright-colored bikini.

In the sizzling update, Chloe rocked a neon green bikini set from an unknown brand. The top featured classic triangle-style cups that had a ruched design. It was so tiny that her voluptuous chest spilled out from the sides. She wore a matching pair of bikini thong with thin strings that tied on the sides.

In the first snap, Chloe showed off her toned backside and her newly-done round booty in a full-body mirror and popped her right hip to the side. She looked at her phone’s screen as she took the selfie. In the next photo, the model faced the mirror and popped her right hip to the side. This time, she showed off her incredibly toned midsection and ample assets.

The 34-year-old stunner styled her brunette locks in a sleek high bun then did braids on it. As per usual, she sported a full makeup look consisting of newly-groomed brows, berry-toned eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and thick mascara. She added a hint of pink blush and glowing highlighter. She completed her glam look by adding a mauve lipstick on her full lips.

Chloe wore a delicate name necklace and a pair of hoop earrings as her accessories. The model revealed in the caption that it has been a few weeks since the surgery and that she is “happy” with the result. She also tagged her plastic surgeon, Dr. Alexander Aslani-Cirumed.

The new update proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first two hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app, the post has garnered more than 11,000 likes and upwards of 140 comments. Users of the social media site took to the comments section to praise Chloe’s looks and her new implants, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“This is insane. You look so good and the surgery looked perfect!” one fan commented on the post.

“I’m so happy you are fine. You look amazing as always and now even more. Miss you, @chloesaxon. Thanks, @dr._aslani and keep up the great job,” another follower wrote, adding several red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“I wish I had your body. Love the honesty and you look amazing,” a third social media user chimed in.

“I think your body got the perfect shape and it doesn’t look fake,” a fourth Instagrammer added.