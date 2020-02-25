Top Trump Administration Official Calls Coronavirus ‘Contained’ As Stocks Plunge 800 Points On Outbreak Fears

Top Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the coronavirus outbreak had been 'contained' in the United States, and would not result in 'economic tragedy.'

United States health officials now say that spread of the deadly coronavirus appears inevitable inside U.S. borders, and stock markets took deep drops for the second day in a row Tuesday on fears that a widespread outbreak could wreak havoc on the domestic economy. At the same time, the top economic adviser to Donald Trump sought to reassure Americans, claiming that spread of the viral illness has been “contained.”

Despite “stumbles,” said National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, the spread of coronavirus in the country would not result in “economic tragedy,” according to his remarks in an interview with CNBC.

Trump himself tried to convey a similarly reassuring message on Monday, about the coronavirius outbreak. Though the World Health Organization has warned that the outbreak may soon become a worldwide pandemic, Trump called the disease “a problem that’s going to go away.”

“I think that whole situation will start working out,” he said.

But on Tuesday, Dr. Nancy Messonnier — a top physician at the Centers For Disease Control — delivered a considerably more dire assessement, saying that Americans should prepare for “the expectation that this might be bad,” as quoted by The New York Times.

Messonnier said Americans should be aware that “it’s not so much of a question of if” there will be a coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., but “a question of when.”

Donald Trump (l) with National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow (r). Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Kudlow, on the other hand, claimed that the government was in control of the coronavirus situation.

“We have contained this,” Kuldow told CNBC. “I won’t say airtight, but it’s pretty close to airtight.”

Though Kudlow also claimed that the economic impact of any coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. would be minimal, the New York Stock Exchange followed a 1,000-point drop on Monday with an 800-point plunge on Tuesday, according to a CNBC report.

According to market strategist Art Hogan, as quoted by CNBC, uncertainly among investors over “how big this thing can get,” has made the market plunge appear “bottomless.”

Monday’s drop was the single largest one-day stock plunge since 2018, and stocks overall dipped another 2.5 percent on Tuesday, according to the New York Times report.

Despite Trump’s own statements of reassurance, and other messages from inside the administration downplaying the significance of a coronavirus outbreak, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in Tuesday delivered what The Times called a “sobering message” to a Senate committee on Tuesday.

“This is an unprecedented, potentially severe health challenge globally,” Azar said, appearing to contradict Trump and Kudlow’s reassurances. “We cannot hermetically seal off the United States to a virus,”