Duffy Explains Recent Break From Music, Says ‘I Was Raped And Drugged And Held Captive’

Duffy rose to fame after she released her debut album, Rockferry, in 2008. The singer became a huge worldwide success and but disappeared from the music scene all of a sudden, leaving fans questioning where she went. The “Warwick Avenue” hitmaker took to Instagram one hour ago to explain that she was drugged, raped and held captive for days.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course, I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it,” the “Rain On Your Parade” songstress said.

“But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes.”

The Welsh songwriter expressed that she has tried to write this message numerous times and has continuously thought about how she would write it. Duffy said it feels exciting and liberating to be able to speak her truth even though she isn’t entirely sure why now is the right time.

In the following weeks, Duffy will be posting a spoken interview on the subject. She has asked fans to send in questions as she would like to answer them. The “Mercy” chart-topper said she has a sacred love and sincere appreciation for her fans’ kindness over the years and referred to them as friends.

Duffy asked everyone to respect the situation and that she doesn’t want any intrusion to her family.

Duffy’s post quickly caught the attention of many and immediately had a supportive reaction from fans. In the span of one hour, her upload gathered in over 7,000 likes and 1,200 comments.

The “Well Well Well” entertainer has released two studio albums to date — Rockferry and Endlessly. According to The Official Charts, it has been 10 years since she dropped either an album or single.

In Duffy’s shocking statement, she didn’t state whether new material was on its way.

At the peak of her career, she in demand, winning huge awards left right and center.

At the 2009 BRIT Awards, Duffy won three awards — British Breakthrough, British Female, and MasterCard Album of the Year for Rockferry. At Grammy Awards that same year, the album took home Best Pop Vocal Album.