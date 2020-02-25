Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Goes Topless While Flaunting Sandy Derriere In Hot New Photo

Yanita Yancheva’s most recent Instagram share shows the model nearly baring it all for the camera in an insanely sexy topless shot. The blond bombshell regularly flaunts her fantastic figure for fans in a variety of different, sexy outfits but her last swimsuit-clad shot came a week ago with a photo of the model posing in a sexy black suit from Alt Swim. Yesterday, Yancheva delighted her fans once again in another scandalous and revealing swimsuit shot, this time wearing only bikini bottoms.

In the stunning update, the model appeared at the beach with her man just in front of her. The two planted their derrieres in the sand, looking out into the beautiful and wavy waters. Yancheva sat behind her guy, leaving almost nothing to the imagination in a pair of skimpy white bikini bottoms that showed off her toned, tanned, and sandy booty as well as her trim legs. Opting to go topless for the shot, the Bulgarian beauty also showed off plenty of sideboob to the camera.

For the occasion, she wore her long, blond locks down and waved as they fell halfway down her back. Yancheva appeared to be wearing minimal makeup with just a hint of eyeliner and mascara. Her man looked just as good, going shirtless and rocking a pair of black swim trunks. His killer arms and legs were also visible in the sexy snapshot and even though the post has only been live on her page for 24 hours, it has earned her plenty of attention.

In addition to 63,000-plus likes, the photo has also brought in an impressive 171 comments. Of course, many followers were quick to comment on the post to gush over the beauty’s killer figure while countless others simply chimed in with heart, flame, and heart eye emoji.

“Couple goals always strong with these two,” one fan commented, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“What a gorgeous woman. Your body is ridiculous,” another social media user gushed.

“1st place also coz beautiful couple in the world. Y’all are all of the goals ever,” one more chimed in along with a few flame emoji tied to the end of their comment.

Earlier this month. The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another revealing look, that time in a low-plunging satin dress. In that particular photo, she posed in bed and tagged online retailer Revolve, crediting them for the outfit. Like her most recent photo update, that one garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.