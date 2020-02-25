Katya Henry Wears Skimpy Bikini & Flaunts Her Perky Derrière In Flirty Video

Popular model Katya Henry gave her fans something to get excited about on Tuesday with her latest social media share. The brunette beauty uploaded a flirty video to Instagram that saw her flaunting her curves — and especially her perky derrière — wearing a string bikini.

Katya’s bikini was red. It featured classic triangle-style cups on the top, revealing plenty of cleavage. The bottoms were even more skimpy, leaving very little to the imagination.

The sexy video saw the model in a room, posing in front of the camera. It began with her sitting on her feet as she fluffed her hair while giving the camera a sultry look just before puckering her lips with a kiss.

The clip jumped to a scene that captured her from a side view in a squat. The view flashed plenty of skin, especially on the side of her hip and thigh. She struck a pose for the camera, pursed her lips and arched her back. The next portion of the video caught Katya standing up from behind as she held her hands under her cheeks, flaunting her booty in the barely-there bikini bottoms.

The video jumped back and forth showing the beauty’s front and back sides as she posed. At one point, she swung her hips back and forth and even threw in a little twerk move before the clip ended.

Katya’s hair was parted on the side and it fell in loose curls over her shoulders. She wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick lashes and a rose color on her lips. She accessorized with dainty necklaces and bracelets. She also wore a bold yellow polish on her nails.

The post was a smash hit, garnering over 185,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Some of Katya’s followers told her how much her updates made them feel better.

“when I have a bad day I just go on IG look at your uploads….day is made,” quipped one admirer.

“I can die after that video…. my existence is fulfilled now,” joked a second fan.

Others could not help but compliment her.

“You have to be by far the baddest on instagram, more amazing every day,” said a third Instagram user.

You are just womanly perfection… so Damn Beautiful,” commented a fourth follower.

Katya seems to enjoy teasing her fans, like she did when she tugged on the sides of her bikini in post from earlier in the month.