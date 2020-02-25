Throwback Photo Of Kobe Bryant At Gianna’s School For Career Day In Lakers Uniform Goes Viral After Memorial

A throwback photo of the time Kobe Bryant went to Gianna's Career Day in his Lakers uniform has resurfaced.

A throwback photo of Kobe Bryant attending his daughter Gianna‘s school for career day has gone viral. Fans on Twitter reacted with touching and hilarious responses to the picture.

On Monday the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and those in attendance not only took in the ceremony which featured touching speeches from Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan and more but they were also given keepsakes to take home.

According to CBS, the thousands of fans were given a t-shirt, a pin, and a special program commemorating the event. The limited-edition program featured highlights of Kobe on and off the court and included a look at Gianna as a loving family member and budding basketball star. One particular photo from the program showed Bryant attending his daughter’s career day at school.

The photo was shared on ESPN’s Twitter account and shows the Los Angeles Lakers legend in his gold uniform kneeling next to his daughter who is wearing her school uniform, a giant smile on her face, and one of her dad’s Olympic gold medals around her neck.

It is unclear how old Gianna was in the photo but judging by the school supplies in the back and how young she looks it appears to be from early grade school. Fans reacted to the picture by commenting how touching it was to see and how impossible it would have been to be another parent following the five-time NBA champion on career day.

Gigi wanted Kobe to come to her school's Career Day. He showed up in full uniform and with a gold medal ❤️ (via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/pUrzLTMY2w — ESPN (@espn) February 25, 2020

“Imagine as a baby, you take your dad to career day and it’s Kobe Bryant standing up with the accountants and lawyers,” a fan wrote.

“With an Olympic gold medal on your neck,” a person replied.

“Damn man, couldn’t just not flex on all the other parents lol,” a user commented.

One person pointed out that Gianna viewed the basketball superstar differently than most.

“Imagine being another dad there that day,” a fan tweeted.

“True. But to Gigi, he wasn’t ‘Kobe Bryant,’ he was just ‘Dad.'” they responded.

For one fan it made them think of Bryant’s daughter announcing him during player introductions.

“In my head, Gigi was the announcer. ‘At guard is number 24, 6’6, 20th year out of Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant.'”

As reported by The Inquisitr, the celebration of life was a star-studded event which featured performances by Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera. It honored not only Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter but the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash.