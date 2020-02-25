Wisconsin School Bans Shirts Depicting Guns, Parents File Federal Lawsuit

'Wearing shirts with images of weapons is not an issue of free speech, and it can be respectfully regulated by the District,' says a school spokesperson.

The mothers of two boys in a Wisconsin school district have sued the system for a rule that prohibits students from wearing clothing that depicts guns, even if they’re not depicted in a “violent or threatening manner,” ABC News reports. Both boys had been disciplined for wearing shirts that depict guns in a way that the family’s attorney says is completely anodyne.

Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wisconsin, has a rule that bars kids from wearing clothing that depicts guns, regardless of the way they’re presented. ABC News notes that Wales is not far from Waukesha, where on December 3, 2019, a school resource officer shot and wounded a teenager who pointed a gun at him. The following day, there was another school shooting in another Wisconsin city, also resulting in a student being shot and wounded by a school resource officer.

Still, the attorney for two unidentified teenagers says that school shootings do not necessarily mean that a student who wears a shirt depicting a gun, particularly one displayed in a non-threatening manner, is inclined to carry out a school shooting.

“I mean, there’s just not any correlation between those two,” John Monroe said.

The kerfuffle began on February 19. Mothers Tara Lloyd and Kimberly Newhouse, whose two sons are described as avid hunters and supporters of the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms, wore different shirts to school depicting guns. One wore a shirt depicting a holstered gun and the inscription “Wisconsin Carry, Inc,”; the other, a shirt depicting a rifle and the words “pew professional.”

Both boys were called into Principal Beth Kaminski’s office and told that they would have to cover up their shirts with their jackets. Both students were also allegedly told that the school’s prohibition against shirts depicting guns were not, in fact, violations of their First Amendment’s rights to free speech.

In their lawsuit, the boys’ mothers aren’t seeking any monetary damages, but are instead seeking an injunction prohibiting the school district from enforcing the portions of its dress code pertaining to guns.

“The shirts are not threatening, violent, or illegal, and they do not depict drugs or alcohol,” the lawsuit reads.

A spokesperson for the Kettle Moraine School District claims, however, that schools have the right and the duty to police what students wear, particularly when it comes to sensitive issues like guns.

“Wearing shirts with images of weapons is not an issue of free speech, and it can be respectfully regulated by the District,” the spokesperson said.