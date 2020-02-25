UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Yellow Lingerie-Inspired Top And Jeans

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap that showcased her curves to perfection. In her latest Instagram update, she rocked a pair of tight jeans and a yellow lingerie-inspired top that left little to the imagination.

The photo was taken in Los Angeles, California, which Arianny confirmed by adding the location to the geotag of her post. The outfit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces Arianny has worn many times on her Instagram page before, and she identified herself as a partner with the brand in the caption.

Arianny posed on what looked to be a balcony overlooking some of Los Angeles, although the view that she saw wasn’t visible to her followers. She rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans in a medium wash that clung to her curves. The photo was cropped just above Arianny’s knees, so her footwear wasn’t visible, nor was the lower portion of her jeans. She added a black belt with gold hardware to the look to cinch her waist and emphasize her hourglass physique.

Though the jeans were casual, Arianny upped the sex appeal of her look by rocking a deep yellow top that looked more like lingerie than streetwear. The top had molded lace cups that highlighted Arianny’s ample assets, a lace panel down the stomach, and two thin straps that stretched across her chest and framed a cut-out detail. The look was super sexy, and emphasized Arianny’s curves.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and she incorporated neutral tones into her beauty look. A soft nude shade graced her lips, and her eye look featured brown tones that were warm and seductive.

She posed with one hand on her hip and the other tucked in her pocket. Arianny added another burst of color with her vibrant red nails, and incorporated a few bracelets as accessories to complete the ensemble.

Arianny’s eager followers couldn’t get enough of the look, and the post received over 110 comments within just one hour. The post also racked up 8,400 likes within the same short time span, including a like from former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood.

“Whoa nicely done,” one fan commented about her look.

“You’re perfect,” another fan said, followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Omg love this so much!” one follower said.

“You beautiful heavenly goddess,” another added.

While Arianny’s lower body was fully covered in her latest update, she has shared snaps in which she’s rocking much more scandalous attire before. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a smoking hot shot in which she wore a silky top and nude underwear as she lounged in bed.