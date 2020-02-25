Victoria’s Secret Model Megan Williams Gets Sandy On The Beach In A Skimpy Orange Bikini

Megan Williams is flaunting her impressive bikini body on Instagram again, and her fans are loving the sight.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Monday to show off her killer figure in a new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. In the image, the British beauty was seen enjoying a beautiful day on the beach and working on her tan. She was captured laying on her back in the sand as the golden sun spilled over her, all the while looking smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Megan slayed in her itty-bitty orange two-piece, which a tag on the photo indicated was from Tori Praver Swimwear. The swimwear set included a bralette-style top with a band that wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame. The garment also featured triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that teased an ample amount of cleavage as the model soaked up the sun.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of matching orange bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number covered up only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut style that allowed Megan to show off her long legs and curvy booty, which were almost completely covered in a layer of sand. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat low on the babe’s hip, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

To complete her beach day ensemble, Megan added a stack of necklaces, including one with a dainty round pendant that fell in the middle of her chest. Her blond tresses fell messily around her face as she basked in the sun, and she opted for a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the sizzling bikini snap was a huge hit with Megan’s 756,000 followers on Instagram. It has racked up more than 16,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Love the tan and the bikini,” one person wrote.

“So amazing and so gorgeous,” said another.

“Hey, you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” commented a third.

“Wishing I looked like this…but just eating Doritos instead,” joked a fourth.

Megan wasn’t the only member of the Victoria’s Secret family to enjoy some relaxing beach time this week. Her pal Georgia Fowler also had some time in the sun and made sure to document it for her own horde of followers on Instagram. One set of snaps shared earlier today saw the brunette beauty rocking a strapless white bikini, which earned her nearly 17,000 likes from her fans.