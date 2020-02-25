Marie Osmond Reveals Her Secret To Looking ‘Hot And Young’ At Age 60

'The Talk' star stays sizzling at 60 with this trick.

Marie Osmond says she’s able to look “hot and young” at age 60 thanks to her ever-changing hairstyles. After debuting a blond wig on The Talk earlier this month, the Donny & Marie star said switching up her hair looks look helps her stay young.

Fans of The Talk never know if Marie will show up with long hair, short hair, bangs, brunette tresses or even blond. In December, fans’ jaws dropped when she showed up on The Talk set with a short bob hairstyle.

In a new interview with Closer Weekly, Marie opened up about rotating hairstyles and her love of wigs.

“There are so many ways to make yourself look hot and young and feel good about yourself,” Marie said. “There’s ways for a person to really change your features.”

While she noted that some women “get tired once they hit that 50,” Marie revealed that is when she thinks it’s time to come alive and “fight it.”

“[60 is] such a great age because as you enter in that era, you know who you are … it’s kind of like, this is me,” Marie said. “And I think it’s just a fun way to show people different ways to wear hair.”

Marie added that Cody Renegar, her hairstylist on The Talk, has inspired fans who see her ever-changing looks on the CBS chatfest. The singer noted that the celebrity stylist gives viewers a lot of “fun hair ideas” on the show and that he often uses wigs to give her an instant update. The Osmond sister said a good wig is made of human hair and can be cut into any style.

Renegar, meanwhile, said his whole goal for Marie is “sexy 60” when it comes to Marie’s hair.

Marie previously told Closer Weekly she has a fresh strawberry blonde wig she can’t wait to show off on The Talk.

“It’s like a strawberry red. It’s like this red color, this strawberry blondish red,” she said.

The “Paper Roses” singer also teased that she has a favorite wig that looks like My Little Pony. The wig is blonde with a bunch of other colors in it.

Back in 2013, Marie famously wore a blonde wig on The Wendy Williams Show as she explained she sometimes goes blonde to disguise herself when she’s out with her kids in public, per People. At the time she joked that her children only knew her as a blonde.

Indeed, Marie has long talked about her large collection of wigs, but now that she’s on The Talk, she has a daily platform on which to show off her red hot looks.