Busty Babe Chantel Zales Lets It All Hang Out In Barely-There Black Lingerie Set

Chantel Zales let it all hang out in some scanty lingerie for her most recent Instagram photo. The model delighted her fans with the post on Tuesday afternoon.

In the NSFW post, Chantel left very little to the imagination as she rocked a strappy black bra that barely covered her colossal cleavage. She added a pair of matching, sheer black panties and a garter belt to complete the ensemble.

The lingerie set put all of Chantel’s enviable curves of full display, highlighting her toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs in the process.

The blond bombshell wore her golden locks in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that were pushed over her shoulder. She posed on her knees in front of an illuminated mirror as she snapped the selfie.

Chantel rested one hand on her thigh as the other held her phone up to take the photo. In the background of the pic, a living room is lit with a soft blue light and some orange string lights bordering the top of the wall.

The model also rocked a full face of glam makeup. The application consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, thick black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink gloss on her plump pout. She accessorized with white polish on her fingernails.

Of course, many of Chantel’s over 4 million followers fell in love with the photo, clicking the like button over 14,000 times and leaving more than 460 comments within the first hour after it was shared to her feed.

“My gawd that looks fantastic on you,” one of Chantel’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Extremely gorgeous luscious lips and legs sensational and smoking hot,” another admirer stated.

“You’re HOT!!! I’m digging the lights around the ceiling too lol,” remarked a third social media user.

“This is the skimpiest lingerie that I have ever seen. How do you even get that thing on your body? You lookin hot though girl,” a fourth comment read.

Many of Chantel’s fans already know that the model isn’t shy about showing off her flawless figure online. Many of her posts feature her posing in skintight tops, tiny shorts, scanty swimwear, low cut dresses, and other racy outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chantel Zales wowed her fans last month when she posed in a black bikini by the pool. To date, that upload has racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 820 comments.