Megan Thee Stallion Goes Haute Couture In Colorful Versace Jumpsuit: ‘Money Meg’

Megan Thee Stallion wowed her 9 million followers on Tuesday, February 25, posing in a multi-colored skintight Versace jumpsuit in front of a melon-colored background. The “B.*.T.C.H” rapper shared a two-photo Instagram slideshow of the high fashion look.

The ensemble displayed an array of neon colors, all criss-crossing over each other. The jumpsuit sported an overwhelming belt buckle pattern, with shades of orange, hot pink, neon green, and electric blue all tied together with golden fasteners. The deep V neckline was outlined in black and showed off her cleavage. The lower half of the garment featured large bright pink, blue, and orange geometric patterns, as well as a white diamond shape covering the crotch.

The hip-hop star wore a black belt cinched around her waist, with a large, rectangular buckle holding it in place.

She paired the outfit with simple jewelry, wearing a silver necklace, several rings, a bracelet, and a watch.

Megan wore her hair in a bob haircut, with ends that curled slightly inwards. The length just about reached her shoulders. Her black locks were parted straight down the middle.

In the first photo, she stared at the camera with a “come hither” look. She got more playful in the second image, puckering her lips and blowing a kiss.

As for her makeup, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper wore a light blue shadow on her lids, picking up some of the aqua tones in the jumpsuit. Her long lashes curled up and fanned outwards. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. She wore a warm blush on her cheeks. Her lips were lined with a darker red hue and filled in with a mocha-colored gloss.

As of press time, the Instagram set racked up close to 950,000 likes and over 10,000 comments from fans eager to praise Megan’s colorful look.

“You did not have to sh*t on me like this,” one fan joked, adding a crying emoji.

“We stan consistently,” wrote a second follower, including a heart-eye emoji.

“Flawless baby,” complimented a third user.

“Giving me bodyyyyy hottieeee,” admired a fourth fan.

Megan Thee Stallion is not one to shy away from bold hues and haute couture looks. Most recently, she rocked a Chanel purse while posing in a fur jacket and thigh-high boots. In addition to the stylish cover-up, the bag remained center stage in the pictures, as Megan hung the navy blue, quilted purse in between her legs as she sat down.

Prior to that Instagram slideshow, she showed off blue hair for her birthday, matching her tresses to her azure fur coat.