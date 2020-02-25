‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt & Flo’s Last Time Together

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 26 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) are about to give up everything that they have so that someone else can benefit. Before putting Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) first, they will enjoy one last time together, per She Knows Soaps.

The news that Sally is dying devastated Wyatt. He cannot believe that someone so vibrant and full of life is suffering from an incurable disease. Not only is he dealing with the guilt of having dumped her for Flo, but he also feels terrible that she doesn’t even trust him enough to tell him the news. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) told him the truth because she believes that Sally needs all the support she can get at this time in her life.

However, Wyatt isn’t even supposed to know that Sally is sick. Katie made him promise not to tell Sally that he knows the truth. So, Wyatt felt trapped because there was so much that he wanted to do for Sally, but he couldn’t.

It was Flo who suggested that Wyatt give Sally the happiness that she deserves. She told him that they couldn’t give Sally her health back, but he could give her a sliver of happiness in her final days. They decided that they would break up so that Sally and Wyatt could get back together again.

The couple bravely decided to sacrifice their own relationship so that Sally could know contentment. After all, they would only be separated for less than a month because that was all the time that Sally had left.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that both Flo and Wyatt will be emotional as they say their goodbyes. They will also share one last intimate moment before they part. They are still in love and are only doing this for Sally because it’s the right thing to do for a dying woman.

Flo and Wyatt will just enjoy their last few hours together before they must separate. Of course, Wyatt will reassure her that it’s only for a few short weeks, while Flo will tell him that she will wait for him.

But as The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, anything can happen on this CBS soap opera. After all, it’s easier to find a cure for an unnamed terminal illness than for a known one. If Sally makes a recovery, will Wyatt still return to Flo? And will Flo and Wyatt’s final fling together result in an unexpected pregnancy?