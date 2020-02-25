Italian Model Eleonora Bertoli Shows Off Cleavage & Toned Midsection In New Instagram Photo

Social media influencer Eleonora Bertoldi added a sexy snapshot to her Instagram page Monday, February 24. The Italian model looked stunning in a crop top that showed off major cleavage and a pair of high-waisted pants that hugged her slim waist.

In the new update, the 23-year-old stunner wore a red camisole crop top that featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted her ample assets. The length of the garment reached just below her breasts, so her trim waist and taut stomach were also exposed. She wore a red bra underneath, which was visible in the photo. She paired the top with a pair of high-waisted, dark blue denim pants that hugged her curves. Stairs made out of stone and some lush greenery were in the backdrop.

In the snapshot, Eleonora posed outdoors, in what seems like an abandoned place near a forest. She stood diagonally, leaning forward with her hands on one of her thighs. The curves of her toned back and perky booty captured from the angle. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The model wore a fresh makeup look that includes well-defined brows, black eyeliner, and two coats of mascara. She applied light pink lip gloss on her lips to complete the look. As for jewelry, the only accessory visible in the shot was a silver ring.

In the caption, Eleonora wrote something in Italian, which translates to “100 steps.” As for the geotag, the brunette was in Milan, Italy.

The new Instagram update received over 30,000 likes and more than 200 comments within the first 22 hours of being live on her account. Fans and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to shower Eleonora with compliments. Other admirers couldn’t find the right words, instead opting to leave a flame or a red heart emoji.

“Your abundant and natural breasts and your shapes are splendid, Eleonora,” one follower commented on the post.

“Red passion. So damn beautiful!” an admirer gushed.

“So pretty. I wish you a happy evening goddess,” a third social media fan wrote, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Woman and nature: your photos are always beautiful! Stay stunning and healthy!” a fourth Instagram user added.

Although it’s winter in Italy, the model has been sporting sexy outfits in her recent snapshots, clearly unfazed by the cold weather. In fact, in a recent report by The Inquisitr, she wore a red bikini set that flaunted her voluptuous chest and enviable figure. She wore a khaki-colored jacket over the skimpy two-piece, seemingly for props.