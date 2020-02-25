Donald Trump Uses Harvey Weinstein Conviction To Attack Democrats Like Michelle Obama

Donald Trump weighed in on the Harvey Weinstein verdict on Tuesday, saying that while he was never a fan of the Hollywood mogul, Democrats like Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton “loved” him.

As The New York Post reports, Trump spoke to reporters at a press conference during his visit to India. While he says that he hasn’t heard the “actual results” of the trial, he asserted that the results were a win for women and evidence of hypocrisy among Democrats.

Trump, who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by nearly two dozen women, was asked by reporters if he believed that the Weinstein trial ended in a just result.

“So I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein, as you know,” Trump said. “In fact, he said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election. How did that work out?”

The president continued, saying that he hadn’t kept up on the case because he had been traveling throughout India. He said that meetings “every minute of the day” had kept him from staying up-to-date on the verdict. Still, he was glad to hear that the Hollywood mogul was convicted because he never liked him and it made Democrats look bad, in his eyes.

“But I was just not a fan of his. I knew him a little bit, not very well, I knew him because he was in New York,” he said. “I will say the people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him. Loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him.”

He suggested that Democrats should give money back that Weinstein donated to their campaigns.

“Because he gave a lot of money to the Democrats and, you know, it’s too bad but that’s the way it worked out,” he said.

As The Inquisitr reported on Monday, Weinstein was found guilty of one count of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was acquitted on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault. Weinstein was taken to Riker’s Island to await sentencing, despite arguments from his legal team that his health was too poor for him to be in prison.

Weinstein was later taken to Bellvue after complaining of chest pains and heart palpitations.

During the New Delhi conference, Trump was asked if he thought the Weinstein case was a positive result for the #metoo movement, of which he has been a target. He responded that he thought the verdict was a “great victory” that sent a “strong message” out.