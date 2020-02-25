Australian Model Tina Louise Flaunts Killer Physique In Sports Bra And Yoga Pants

Tina Louise showed off her fit physique to her 2.3 million Instagram fans with her most recent post by sharing a photo of herself in a workout set at the gym.

On Tuesday, February 25, the Australian bombshell uploaded the snapshot that showed her amid gym equipment as she posed in front of a full-length mirror. She held her phone in front of her body as she snapped the selfie. Tina Louise offered her front and side body to the camera. With one leg firmly on the floor, she open the other to the side in a way that caused her leg muscles to engage.

In her caption, Tina Louise asked her fans and followers what their favorite way to stay in shape was. She shared that her favorite is reformer pilates because it gives her a “long lean look” while helping strengthen the abdominal muscles. The model — who has won the title of “Australia’s hottest bikini model,” as she told Inked Magazine in an interview — took her selfie at Carrie’s Pilates Plus, in Los Angeles, according to the geotag she added to the post.

The model rocked a two-piece mismatched workout set. Her sports bra was black and featured strong straps that went around her neck. The top also boasted a low-cut neckline that showcased a bit of Tina Louise’s ample cleavage.

The Aussie beauty teamed her sports bra with a pair of blue leggings that sat above her bellybutton. The stretchy fabric of the yoga pants hugged her slender midsection, showcasing her small waist. The pants clung to her body, showing off her lean legs. Tina Louise noted in her caption that her outfit was courtesy of 1st Phorm, a brand of fitness attire and supplements.

Tina Louise wore her blond tresses pulled up in a half-ponytail high on her head. The model also appeared to wear a bit of eye makeup to complete her gym look.

The post proved to be quite popular with her followers. Within the first hour of going live, the photo has attracted upwards of 8,000 likes and more than 80 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her fit figure and to answer the question Tina Louise posed in her caption.

“Pilates is sooo hard,” one user replied, including a smiling face with sweat emoji at the end of the comment.

“I practice electro fitness in Vision Body. It is the best thing i ve ever done,” said another user.

“Queen,” a third fan added, following the message with a red heart emoji.