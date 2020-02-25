Tamra Judge Reportedly In Negotiations To Return To ‘RHOC’ After Shocking Exit

Tamra Judge shocked fans when she announced that she was quitting the Real Housewives of Orange County after 12 years on the show. But now it appears that she may not be leaving after all. As Radar Online reports, the 52-year-old is in negotiations to return to the show.

While she won’t be returning as a full-time housewife, the reality star could see a role as a friend on the upcoming 15th season of the show.

“Tamra is working out a deal that would bring her back for more than three episodes for between $20-25,000,000 each,” a source revealed.

Tamra confirmed that she was leaving the show when producers told her that she would have three episodes on the upcoming season to wrap up her storyline and say goodbye to her remaining co-stars. The news came shortly after the original Orange County housewife, the self-styled OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson, announced that she would no longer be a part of the show.

Rather than accepting Bravo’s offer, Tamra decided to leave the show altogether, announcing that she was departing on her terms in late January.

“She didn’t like just being on three episodes. She was being phased out and she knew it and wanted to control the narrative.”

Reportedly, the remaining cast isn’t as exciting as producers would have hoped. With Vicki and Tamra gone, the remaining women – Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, along with new castmate Elizabeth Lyn Vargas – weren’t as explosive as producers wanted.

“Shannon needs friends and she would be a voice of reason to keep Kelly at bay,” the source said of Tamra returning. “So, now she has a bit of leverage and can get more episodes if it works.”

In early February, The Inquisitr reported that Andy Cohen was hinting that Tamra might not be off the show after all. He told viewers that they might not have “seen the last” of the Cut Fitness founder. Now, the source confirms that she and Andy have been talking about having her back on the show. The Bravo bigwig has long said that she is an important part of the show and is eager to have her back.

“Tamra and Andy have been in communication non-stop since she announced she wasn’t coming back,” the source said. “He has been lobbying for her to come back.”

Reportedly, Tamra was making $900,000 per season before she was forced out of the show, and some fans speculated that when she sold her California home for $2 million, it was because of the dramatic pay cut that she was expecting after her exit. She denied the rumors, saying she got such a good offer that she couldn’t say no.