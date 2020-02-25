‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Flatlines After Ciara Fails To Save Him From Execution

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that Ben Weston’s execution date will play out, and that his girlfriend, Ciara Brady, won’t be able to save him.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, fans recently watched as Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) tried to escape from prison in order to avoid being put to death. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) has vowed to help him find the person who killed his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause) in hopes of saving his life. However, spoilers suggest that won’t be the case.

Ben is currently back in jail and awaiting his execution. Meanwhile, Ciara has one week to find the person whom she believes is the true killer, the father of Jordan’s son, David. However, nobody seems to know who the father of the child is.

Although it’s been rumored that David’s nanny, Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) is the father and the murderer, Ciara will reportedly not find the information she needs in time to stop Ben’s execution.

So, what does this mean for the character of Ben? Will the soap opera kill off the beloved character and split up one of the most talked about and exciting young couples on the show?

It seems that there will be some high drama surrounding Ben’s execution, as well as some very emotional moments. Ben will reportedly have a heartbreaking goodbye with his father, Clyde Weston (James Reed).

The pair have not always gotten along, and Clyde was abusive and mean while raising Ben. However, they’ve recently reconnected in prison, and Clyde even risked his own freedom to ensure that Ben could escape and be saved from his execution date.

The report suggests that people of Salem, including Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will gather at the prison for Ben’s execution, and the event will start and finish before Ciara can save her man.

Spoilers reveal that Ben will flatline after his lethal injection. Fans will even reportedly see Ben’s last thoughts before his heart stops beating as the shocking scenes play out.

So, Ben will seeming die, but will he be resurrected? Perhaps medical professionals at the scene can bring him back after it’s revealed that he’s an innocent man.

Days of Our Lives viewers could even see Dr. Rolf’s serum bring him back from death as it has worked for Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), Vivian Alamain, and many more over the past few years.