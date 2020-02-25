Cuban Hottie Cindy Prado Walks Dog & Channels Her Inner Elle Woods In Sexy Houndstooth Set

Cindy Prado’s most recent social media share shows her channelling the iconic character Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. As fans who follow the Miami resident on social media are well aware, Prado has a number of different online retailers that she collaborates with, sharing photos of herself rocking their clothing. In the most recent post that was added to her colorful feed, Prado stunned in an outfit from Meshki.

In the first image in the multi-photo update, the blond bombshell struck a pose outside in front of a big set of glass windows. She looked straight into the camera with a serious look while holding a leash with a dachshund on the end. Prado looked effortlessly beautiful, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled as they fell all the way down past her chest. The beauty added a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and appeared to be rocking a beautiful makeup application that included blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The social media star added some jewelry to her outfit with a few necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings. Once again, the Cuban smokeshow flaunted her gorgeous figure in a two-piece set that was pink with a houndstooth pattern on it. She also wore a bubblegum pink cardigan draped off of her shoulders while completing the outfit with a nude purse and a pair of shimmery booties. The next few photos in the series showed the bombshell striking slightly different poses all while clad in the same sexy outfit and with her dog in tow.

The post has only been live for a few short minutes but it’s already grabbing the attention of her loyal fans. In addition to over 2,000 likes, the post has also racked up over 30 comments and that number continues to climb by the minute. Some Instagrammers took to the post to let the model know she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and used flame and heart emoji instead.

“That’s super beautiful,” one fan commented, adding a few heart emoji.

“Thank you for sharing your sparkles,” a second social media user added.

“Awwwww. So cute, It looks soft! Look great in pink,” one more raved.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the model showed off her gorgeous stems in another hot look, that time some incredibly short biker shorts and a crop top in an airport-chic look. That photo earned her a ton of attention from fans with thousands of likes and comments.