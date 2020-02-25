Australian Model Natalie Roser Shows Off Fit Body In Leggings And Sports Bra In Snowy Photo

Natalie Roser showed off her fit body to her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post. On Tuesday, February 25, the Australian model took to the popular social media app to post a couple of snapshots of herself in a workout set that hugged her body, showcasing her amazing figure.

For the photos, Roser stood outside in a snowy field while wearing her not-so-appropriate-for-the-cold outfit. The first picture saw the Maxim model with one leg in front of the other while keeping her arms next to her body, in a pose that flattered her curves. In the second, Roser placed her arms across her stomach as she posed with her legs apart. She tilted her head to the side as she flashed a big, bright smile.

Roser took the pictures in Lake Tahoe, California, as revealed by the geotag. In her caption, she pointed out how much she loves this “magical part of the world.”

Roser rocked a two-piece workout set in a dar beige tone that made her sun-kissed skin stand out. Her sports bra featured thick straps that went around her neck. The top also boasted a neckline that sat low on the model’s chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage. The bra also included a bunched-up texture at the front that gave it a nice detail.

On her lower body, Roser sported a pair of yoga pants that sat above her bellybutton. The high-rise leggings clung to her slender midsection and highlighting the contrast between her itty bitty and strong hips. The leggings were solid throughout for a classic style. As Roser noted in the caption, she had her new set from Alo Yoga, a brand she often partners up with and promotes on her Instagram feed.

Roser wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down. Her straight strands fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

The photos proved to be a hit with Roser’s fans. In under an hour of being published, the post has garnered more than 3,500 likes and upwards of 55 comments, promising that many more interactions will continue to pour in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about Roser’s beauty, and to share their admiration for her.

“Ice queen,” one user chimed in, adding snowflake and queen emoji at the end of the comment.

“Looking great!” another fan replied, including an OK hand sign emoji after the words.

“You certainly are a beautiful woman,” added a third fan.