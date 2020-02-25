WWE News: Former World Champion’s Return Date Confirmed For ‘Monday Night Raw’

The former champion's return date is now known, but is it too soon?

Fans always tune into the shows of WWE with the hope that someone will make a surprising return, but not much is kept secret these days. At the Royal Rumble a few weeks ago, Edge made his unexpected return after nearly a decade out of the ring and his own retirement. Now, the former World Champion has been written off of television for a bit of time, but his new return date is now known.

After his comeback, Edge appeared on Monday Night Raw the very next night to speak to the fans. His former tag team partner Randy Orton not only welcomed him back, but beat him so severely that it took him out of the picture for a long time.

Fans have been waiting for the return of Edge with the hopes that he will exact some revenge on his former tag team partner, but when will that be? According to Wrestling Inc., that is going to happen in just about two weeks on the Raw episode airing on March 9, 2020.

Raw will be taking place at The Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. that week and the location has given out a preview. Unfortunately, they gave out a bit too much information as it revealed that Edge would be returning to give a medical update on his condition since the beating he took from Orton.

Last night on Raw, WWE did reveal that Beth Phoenix would be on the red brand’s show next week to give an update on her husband.

Once Edge returned to in-ring action for WWE, it was known that his schedule would be rather limited. When he originally retired, it was for medical reasons and no-one wants to push him too far and have something happen to him again so quickly or at all for that matter.

There has been a lot of speculation going around on social media that Edge will take on Orton in a match at WrestleMania 36. Of course, until WWE says anything, all of that has to be taken with a grain of salt as it is pure speculation.

It is obvious that WWE is building toward something between the former tag team partners, but it isn’t known when it could come to a head. Randy Orton’s beatdown of Edge from a few weeks ago was the perfect way of throwing the returning former champ into a big program. The beating gave him a break between in-ring action, but his return date to Monday Night Raw is known and he’ll come back with vengeance in mind.