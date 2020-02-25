Larsa Pippen Slays In Sexy Two-Piece Set That Shows Off Her Taut Tummy

Larsa Pippen‘s most recent social media share shows the mother of four looking smoking hot in a sexy two-piece set. As fans who follow Pippen on Instagram know, she regularly shares photos of herself clad in some incredibly sexy outfits as part of partnerships with various online retailers like Oh Polly and Pretty Little Thing. On Tuesday, she switched things up however, uploading a non-promoted post that showcased her enviable figure.

In the beautiful new photo, the social media sensation appeared outside in front of a plain white wall. She kneeled down on one knee, posing in profile and looking straight into the camera. Her rock-hard body was on display in a tiny black bra and matching leggings that hugged all of her curves. The BFF of Kim Kardashian flaunted her taut tummy and toned arms and had a black towel draped over her shoulder. The California resident completed the look with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

Even though it looked like she was about to take part in a sweat session, the stunner styled her long, highlighted locks down and curled, while wearing a beautiful application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the post, she shared an inspirational quote, telling her fans that if they want to see results, they need to change things up.

The shot has only been live for an hour, but it’s already earning the Chicago native a ton of attention from her fans. It’s racked up over 7,000 likes, in addition to well over 90 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some Instagram users took to the post to rave over her beautiful body, while others commented on the caption instead. A few more added their choice of emoji instead of using words.

“So GORGEOUS as ALWAYS!!!!” one fan raved.

“Well somebody’s staying in Great shape, stay up!” a second Instagram user chimed in, adding a few flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are a goddess straight up from heaven @larsapippen I’m mind blown from your beauty an [sic] gorgeousness,” gushed a third follower.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette bombshell sizzled in another hot outfit, that time as part of a paid promotion with Pretty Little Thing. In the stunning photo op, the bombshell showed off her hourglass figure in a tight-fitting denim bodysuit that was incredibly fashionable, with pockets at the chest and a gold zipper running down the middle. She completed the outfit with a pair of nude heels.