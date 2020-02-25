Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Stuns Fans In Plunging Form-Fitting Red Dress

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri captivated social media users with a beautiful new snapshot of herself on Tuesday. The brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share the photo with her 12.4 million followers.

In the picture, the 33-year-old social media star can be seen posing flirtatiously in a close-fitting red dress. The décolleté garment featured a low plunge design that did not leave much to the imagination as it displayed Ana’s voluptuous assets. The ruched dress went down to Ana’s thighs in length and possessed straps that loosely hung off of her toned shoulders — highlighting the fitness model’s muscular arms.

The brunette beauty paired the look off with several accessories — the boldest of which included a pair of large, red, fringe tassel earrings that matched the dress perfectly. The model also sported a minimalist-style rectangle bar necklace and three bracelets on her left arm, which were on full display as the model lifted her arm up to her face. Ana also wore several rings on both of her hands.

Ana had styled her brunette locks into a messy but stylish low bun in the back of her head while opting to keep some loose side-bangs in the front to frame her face. The model finished the look off with a full face of makeup, which most noticeably featured a bold red lip, some bronze eyeshadow and a matching bronze blush.

Though the model kept her eyes closed and directed her face away from the camera, she still exuded a strong provocative vibe in the picture as she raised her left leg up slightly to pop her hips out and her right arm swept over her waist.

Ana did not include a location for the snap but Instagram users could clearly see she was photographed outside as the background showcased green plants and a stone walkway.

In the post’s caption, the model revealed her mixed ethnicities as French, Native American, and Mexican, and explained where her last name came from. She then asked her millions of followers what their ethnicity was.

The post was met with a large amount of approval from Ana’s fans, garnering more than 50,000 likes within the first hour of going live. Meanwhile in the comments section, hundreds of fans were praising the model’s look.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote.

“What a beauty,” a second fan commented.

“Wow we didn’t know you have a little bit of French in you. I got Greek roots. You’re so so stunning,” another user wrote in response to the model’s caption.

“Gorgeous pic, princess,” a fourth admirer added.

The fitness model has been sharing plenty of beautiful photos of herself lately. Just on February 20, she shared pictures of herself on vacation in Cabo San Lucas wearing a stunning pink satin top and a matching skirt. The post accumulated over 82,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.