Aussie Bombshell Madi Edwards Sips Wine In Stunning New Snapshot

Madi Edwards took to social media yesterday to share a stunning shot of herself enjoying some wine and pasta. As her fans know, the blond bombshell was born and raised in Australia but she’s currently living in the Los Angeles area, where she continues her thriving career in modeling. When the beauty is not busy strutting her stuff on the runway or posing for different magazines and clothing retailers, she likes to unwind with a glass of wine in hand.

The gorgeous new shot that was shared on her page showed the model relaxing during her time off. She tagged her location at Il Pastaio. The beauty was sitting at a table where she appeared to be dining outside. Edwards held a glass of red wine in one hand while a heaping plate of pasta sat in front of her. She rested her chin on her other hand, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. Like she normally does, the social media star wore her long, blond locks down and straight, in addition to a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The model looked causal in a white t-shirt with a lime green and yellow graphic on it. In the caption of the image, she asked her fans to name a better combo.

Since it went live a few short hours ago, it’s earned Edwards a ton of attention. In addition to over 12,000 likes, the post has also garnered over 80 comments. Some Instagram users took to the comments section to let her know that she looked beautiful, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her delicious plate of pasta. A few more had no words and decided to express their emotions with emoji instead of words. A few more commented on the caption and tried to name a better combo.

“So pretty Madi aghh,” one fan gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“That pasta looks delicious,” a second social media user added, along with a series of emoji.

“Hi Madi, very pretty picture! Your face looks ‘flawless’!”complimented a third follower, inserting a few flame emoji as well.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another hot social media upload. That time, she slipped into something a little bit sexier. Once again, she tagged herself in West Hollywood, California, where she rocked a lacy white one-piece that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. Like her most recent update, that one earned her rave reviews from her fans.