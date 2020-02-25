Hot Trainer Sarah Houchens Shows Off Her Perky Booty In Tight Jeans & Revealing Crop Top

Sarah Houchens showed off her fit figure in some tight pants and a crop top for a brand new Instagram snapshots. The certified personal trainer stunned her fans with the post on Monday.

In the racy pictures, Sarah looked smoking hot as she donned a pair of jeans so tight they looked painted on. The blond beauty also rocked a black off-the-shoulder crop top and some black heeled boots.

The ensemble flaunted Sarah’s perky booty, long, lean legs, toned arms, curvy hips, tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs.

In the first photo, Sarah posed with her backside in full view. She turned around to snap the selfie in the mirror as she looked down at the phone in her hands. The second pic featured the model from the front as she placed her hand on her hip and tilted her head to the side.

Sarah wore her long, golden locks parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that brushed over her shoulders. She also opted for a bombshell makeup look.

The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the post, Sarah ensured her fans that whatever they’re going through at the moment will pass with time.

Of course, many of the model’s 709,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the photos. The upload gained more than 11,600 likes and over 200 comments in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account.

“Great advice and thanks for continuing to bring and stand on truth and your beauty baby,” one of Sarah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Will never get over those calves that’s for sure,” another adoring fan remarked.

“You’re so beautiful and wonderful. İ watch with admiration. Very like gorgeous. The flowers are beautiful, but you are more beautiful,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“Every decision you make does not perish but the objects and events we decide on all vanish,” a fourth person commented, referring to Sarah’s caption.

Although Sarah’s outfit was a revealing one, showing off all of her enviable curves, the model is known for going even more scantily clad on Instagram.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last week Sarah Houchens rocked a hot pink thong bikini as she flaunted her booty. That post was a huge hit among the model’s fans and has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 350 comments to date.