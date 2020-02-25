Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Killer Curves In Skintight Dress

When it comes to flaunting her curves on social media, no one can hold a candle to model Anastasiya Kvitko. On Tuesday, the beauty gave her fans a new post to get excited over that showed her wearing a tight dress that fit her body like a glove.

Anastasiya’s dress was a cream color that featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves. The number was long and featured ruched seams at the side, highlighting her hourglass figure.

Anastasiya’s post was a video that captured her parading around town in the skintight number. The clip began with a side view of the stunner walking across a sidewalk. As she walked, the camera followed behind, making her curvy booty a focal point. She stopped as the camera panned around her body, showing her from the front.

The video was an ad for Bang energy drink and showed several scenes with her seductively sipping from a can. At one point in the video, the beauty sat on a concrete bench while she held one of the beverages. The angle was close, giving her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest, thin waistline and hips. Another segment of the clip saw her standing next to a pool while holding a can while her dog was visible on the ground. She flipped her hair and struck a pose before she flashed a smile and turned around. The clip ended just after it switched to a slow motion speed as she walked away.

The beauty’s hair fell down her back in loose waves down her back. She wore a pair of reflective sunglasses, and while her face didn’t make much of an appearance in the video, she appeared to be wearing a face full of makeup.

Anastasiya said that she was enjoying life in her cozy dress, while plugging the drink.

The post definitely got the attention of her fans. The post quickly racked up more than 31,000 likes within an 45 minutes of going live.

Some fans complimented her on her body in the dress.

“Nice Dress for your hot curves,” one admirer told her.

“You look beautiful in this dress,” said a second Instagram user.

Other fans complimented her on her figure.

“Beyond stunning omg @anastasiya_kvitko you’re so wonderful! Love the outfit,” a third follower wrote.

“Bold & Beautiful,” commented a fourth fan.

Anastasiya definitely had a bold sense of style. Last week, she showed it off in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit that flashed plenty of skin.