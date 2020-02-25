Doutzen Kroes Stuns In Sizzling Nude Lingerie Photo

The former Victoria's Secret Angel proved she still has it six years after hanging up her Angel wings.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes proved she’s most definitely still got it when it comes to being one of the most in demand lingerie models in the world. The star – who hung up her Angel wings back in 2014 – sizzled in a gorgeous new photo posted to her Instagram account this week as she modeled a nude lingerie set from the Dutch clothing company Hunkemöller.

Doutzen showed off her enviable body confidence as she treated her 6.4 million followers to a look at herself in the lace set on her page on February 24.

The beauty looked down with her long, blonde hair textured and flowing over her left shoulder.

She had her left hand placed on the small of her back and her right the other side as she appeared to pull up her bottoms from either side.

The flirty set was made up of a lace push-up bra with thin straps that stretched over both of her shoulders. The plunging design featured lace across the bottom and on both cups.

As for Doutzen’s bottoms, the sexy set showed off plenty of skin in the briefs which featured a sheer back and lace all the way across the hips and below her bellybutton. They sat low on her hips to showcase her seriously flat and toned middle.

The Dutch beauty put her all over tan and obvious hard work in the gym on full show in the gorgeous photo, which appeared to be a part of a professional shoot for the brand, who she tagged in the upload.

Doutzen – who’s also gained notoriety for her work as a L’Oreal ambassador over the past several years – posed for the camera in a bedroom set-up. The mom of two stood in front of a bed with pink sheets next to a wall covered in wooden panels.

Fans clearly loved seeing the lingerie model strip down to her underwear once again, six years after she left the Victoria’s Secret runway, as many left messages in the comments section praising the beauty.

“A [breath] of fresh air,” one person wrote with a red rose emoji.

Another Instagram user called the supermodel “Gorgeous” with three red heart emoji.

“Wauw. Beauty,” a third person commented on the photo, which has received over 157,000 likes.

Doutzen often shows off her flawless model body on social media.

One recent snap shared to her account showed the stunning 35-year-old supermodel as she posed for the camera in a white bikini while holding on to a knife as she opened up about taking on an extreme liver cleanse.

Prior to that, the star teamed up with her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel as they both slipped into their swimwear during a vacation to sunny Jamaica with their kids.