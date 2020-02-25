Cuban Brunette Aylen Alvarez Showcases Famous Hourglass Figure In Sheer Lingerie

Aylen Alvarez has been showing off a lot of skin on her Instagram page recently, and her most recent post didn’t break her streak. Earlier this week, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself in a sheer lingerie that showed off her hourglass figure to her 3.7 million followers.

The photo showed Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis on Instagram — leaning against a large window as she struck a pose that highlighted the famous curves of her body. The brunette beauty angled her body toward the camera and turned her head down toward the left. Her gaze was down and lips slightly pursed, in a seductive and mysterious manner.

The open windows showed that the pictures were taken at night. The geotag revealed that Alvarez posed for the picture in San Francisco, California, though she did not share the exact location or the reason for her being in the Bay Area.

Alvarez rocked a two-piece black lingerie set that contrasted with her tanned complexion. Her lingerie top boasted a sheer bodice in lace that included texture and patterns that censored the photo, preventing too much of her chest from being exposed. The bra featured thin straps that were placed on her shoulders and a neckline that sat low on her torso, showing off a lot of her ample cleavage.

On her lower body, Alvarez had on a pair of matching black underwear bottoms with thin straps that sat high on her sides. The front of the lingerie was super low on her lower body, accentuating the model’s wide hips while contrasting them with her small waistline.

The model completed her look with a robe featuring a tiger print in black against a background in various tones of beige and brown. As Alvarez revealed in her caption, her outfit was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as those who follow her on Instagram will know.

Alvarez’s photo raked in upwards of 72,500 likes and nearly 1,000 comments since going live, proving to be popular with her fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise the Caribbean model’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“DROP DEAD GORGEOUS,” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of red hearts and heart-eyes emoji.

“Girl you’re fireeee,” replied another user.

“That body babe,” a third fan chimed in, following the comment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.