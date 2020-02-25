Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Incredibly Small Leopard-Print Bikini

Abby Dowse gave fans a lot to talk about while clad in a sexy leopard-print bikini that barely covered her body. The Aussie-born beauty has been dazzling in a number of swimsuits in recent days, including a metallic green two-piece as well as a vibrant orange string bikini. Earlier today, she took to her wildly popular page to keep with the theme of sexy swimwear by sharing another poolside shot.

In the brand new photo, the model put her full figure on display in one of the tiniest swimsuits that she has ever rocked. The photo was only taken from her feet to her lips, showing the model in knee-deep water of a pool. The bikini babe sizzled in a skimpy leopard print bikini top that barely even covered her chest, offering insane views of cleavage. She added a pair of equally as small string bottoms that showcased her trim and tan legs. Dowse’s taut tummy was also on full display in the gorgeous new share.

The social media sensation added to her look with two dainty necklaces as well as a large pair of hoop earrings. She appeared to be wearing a little lipgloss in the photo and her hair seemed to be pulled back in a ponytail since it was not visible in the photo. In the caption of the image, she kept things simple, only putting a few splashing water emoji.

The shot has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it’s earning her a ton of accolades from fans, racking up over 32,000 likes and nearly 800 comments. Of course, most followers were quick to comment and rave over her rock-hard body while countless others remarked on the sexy swimsuit. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with flame and heart emoji instead.

“If i could wake up to this work of art every day, I’d be a god,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Gosh you Breathtakingly so beautiful,” another social media user raved.

“Teenie weenie bikini my goddess,” a third admirer said.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Dowse sizzled in another outfit, that time something a little dressier but just as hot. The NSFW photo showed the blond bombshell clad in a neon, netted dress, and she also rocked a skimpy thong underneath, showing off her pert derriere for fans. That snap racked up thousands of likes as well.