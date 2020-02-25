Instagram Model Summer Lynn Hart Shows Off Figure In Booty-Enhancing Sweats

Summer Lynn Hart teased her 997,000 Instagram fans on Monday, February 24, with a couple of snapshots of herself in a pair of sweatpants that did wonders for her toned backside.

In the photos, Hart was seen indoors in what looked to be a bathroom as she stood with her back to the camera. She held her phone next to her body as she captured the selfies. The blond bombshell angled her body in a way that showed off her round, perky booty. Meanwhile, she kept her arms crossed and out of the way, giving her fans and followers a clear view of her lower body. Hart did not include a geotag with her post or indicate her location in the caption.

Hart rocked a pair of light gray sweatpants that boasted a thin material that clung to her body, doing her curves nothing but favors. The pants sat high on her frame, hugging her itty bitty waist. This also helped accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her voluptuous lower body against her slender midsection.

The Iowa native teamed her sweats with a crop top in a similar shade of gray. The top featured long sleeves and a hoodie, giving her look even more of a casual vibe. The bottom part of the top appeared to be lifted all the way to her chest, as a glimpse of her lacy white bra can be seen in the pictures. Hart did not reveal where her outfit is from.

Hart wore her golden blond hair in a slight side part. She styled her tresses down in large, loose waves that cascaded onto her back.

Both photos in the slideshow are similar, with the most pronounced difference being that she tucked her hair behind her ear in the second. Hart wore minimal, neutral makeup for the shots, opting to embrace her natural features and beauty.

The photos proved to be a hit with her followers. In under a day of going live, the post has attracted more than 43,000 likes and upwards of 425 comments, as of the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share how much they admire the fit model, while showering her with all kinds of compliments and emoji.

“Alright you convinced me, I’m hitting the gym this week,” one user wrote, trailing the message with a hands raised and a laughing-crying emoji.

“Just when I think the last pic was my fave,” replied another fan, including red hearts and heart-eyes emoji with the comment.

“Booty for days,” a third one chimed in, also adding heart-eyes emoji to the comment.