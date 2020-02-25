Bikini Model Samantha Hoopes Leaves Little To The Imagination In A New Topless Selfie

Samantha Hoopes is proudly displaying her mom body with a topless photo. The bikini model turned heads on Instagram with the snap, which was posted to her account on Tuesday morning.

In the racy post, Samantha is seen taking a photo of her reflection in a mirror as she went completely topless. She wore nothing but a pair of black drawstring sweatpants as she held her phone in one hand and used her other hand to cover her bare chest.

Samantha wore her sandy blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. Her phone partially blocked her face, but she did appear to rock a natural makeup look for the shot.

The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a glowing tan, and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead.

Samantha leaned against a wall as a hardwood floor can be seen behind her. She wore no jewelry in the snap. In the caption, the Sports Illustrated model revealed that although she’s now a mother to her little boy, George, she can still feel good about the progress she’s making with her body, encouraging other moms to do the same.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s more than 1.1 million followers fell in love with the post. Fans clicked the like button on the photo more than 8,800 times and left over 120 comments in just the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform.

“Damn girl you look better then me and I don’t even have an excuse! Hot momma!” one of Samantha’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Okay that’s a very beautiful picture enjoy your day coffee first. You are awesome mom enjoy,” another follower told the model.

“Gorgeous before, gorgeous during, gorgeous after, gorgeous forever. Just saying…” a third social media user wrote.

“Yes absolutely. Ur looking amazing Hoopes. #Love4MommaHoopes #FamilyMatters. Love ur stories with u & your son. That’s what it’s all about,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model has been very open about her motherhood journey, promising to always keep it real with her fans about losing the baby weight, breastfeeding, and other parenting issues.

Last month, Samantha Hoopes got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a skintight black tank top with a low cut neckline, revealing that she still loves to get glam although she’s a new mom. To date, that post has raked in more than 25,000 likes and over 280 comments.