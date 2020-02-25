George Harrison’s 77th Birthday Marked By Announcement Of Memorial Garden In Liverpool

George Harrison‘s 77th birthday is being marked by the announcement of a memorial garden dedicated to the legendary musician in his hometown of Liverpool, England. The Liverpool City Council and the George Harrison estate jointly released a statement regarding the project which is aiming for a 2021 debut.

A new memorial woodland will open in Liverpool, called The George Harrison Woodland Walk. The area is located in south Liverpool close to where the famed Beatles guitarist was born and lived during his early years.

An official site for the garden revealed that the area will be comprised of 12 acres, and will combine both garden and woodland areas. There will also be several pieces of artwork installed that will reportedly be inspired by many of the most memorable lyrics written by the man known as “the quiet Beatle.”

“‘George was an avid gardener who found solace and joy in being in the outdoors. I don’t think there is any better way to commemorate him in Liverpool than with a garden which can become a place of tranquillity and reflection for everyone. I am really looking forward to watching it change and grow over the coming years,” said the late guitarist’s wife, Olivia, in a statement regarding the outdoor area on Instagram.

Mayor of Liverpool, John Anderson, is hopeful that this permanent memorial will celebrate the musician’s life, loves, and influence. He relayed his sentiments on the memorial’s official website.

The eventual goal of the garden is to explore what could be called a nature classroom where schoolchildren can learn about both nature and the environment.

The site is asking for artists of any discipline to submit works to be considered for permanent installation in the garden. The work must be inspired by the work or life of George Harrison and should be suitable to remain outdoors.

George Harrison, as well as fellow bandmate Ringo Starr, largely remained in the shadows of both John Lennon and Paul McCartney during their tenure with The Beatles. George did, however, write and sing some of the group’s most memorable works, including the tunes “Something,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Taxman,” to name a few.

Musically, George came into his own after the band officially broke up, and he would go on to write some of his most dynamic and influential tunes as a solo artist.

George Harrison died in 2001 at the age of 58 from lung cancer.

A similar garden honoring the life of John Lennon was permanently installed in New York City’s Central Park on October 5, 1985, on the late singer’s 45th birthday. The garden is located directly across from the residence John shared with wife Yoko Ono. The Dakota, where the couple resided, is also where the late Beatle was shot and killed in December 1980.